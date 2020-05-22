Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by National Securities

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of AGYS opened at $20.33 on Friday. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $456.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Agilysys by 5,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Agilysys by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

