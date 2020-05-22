Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 16,550,000 shares. Currently, 39.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle purchased 937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,070,165 shares of company stock worth $31,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $17.30 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Aimmune Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

