Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 108,526 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 140.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSK opened at $2.25 on Friday. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

