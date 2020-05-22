Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 12,300 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Godaddy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 17,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,310,866.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,313 shares in the company, valued at $11,581,690.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,867 shares of company stock worth $9,396,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.