Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 62,483 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.16% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 79.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.