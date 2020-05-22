Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.99 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

