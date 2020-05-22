Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 53,400 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 953.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.