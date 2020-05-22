Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 167,200 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.08. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.