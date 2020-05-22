Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 40,300 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Popular worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,055,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 333,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $37.71 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

