Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after acquiring an additional 595,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,980,000 after purchasing an additional 412,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

