Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Update

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days. Currently, 26.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

