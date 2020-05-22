Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 9,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,125. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

