AltaCorp Capital Lowers High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) to Sector Perform

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of HWO stock opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

