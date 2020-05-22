Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $164.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,854.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $7,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,488.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,815 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,345. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $96,785,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,001,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,114,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,331 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after acquiring an additional 498,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

