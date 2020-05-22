Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of MO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 657,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

