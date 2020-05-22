Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Alumina from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of AWCMY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Alumina has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

