Amarin (AMRN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) recently:

5/5/2020 – Amarin is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Amarin had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Amarin had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Amarin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $6.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

4/30/2020 – Amarin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – Amarin had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $8.00 to $10.00.

4/13/2020 – Amarin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

4/2/2020 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Amarin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/31/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/31/2020 – Amarin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

3/31/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

AMRN opened at $7.28 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -121.33 and a beta of 2.83.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,233 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,092 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,046,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,437,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

