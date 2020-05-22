American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $907.58 million. American Airlines Group posted sales of $11.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $21.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.58 billion to $36.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

