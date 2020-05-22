Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Amerisafe worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 2,974.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of AMSF opened at $62.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.37. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

