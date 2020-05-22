Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 210,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.30 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a positive return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

