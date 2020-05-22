Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post sales of $73.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.68 million to $74.19 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $61.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $291.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.26 million to $294.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.25 million to $298.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 18,415 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

