Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NCR opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.75. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. CWM LLC grew its position in NCR by 4,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NCR by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

