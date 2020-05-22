Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

