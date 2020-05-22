Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,642,000 after buying an additional 3,356,963 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,210,000 after buying an additional 2,621,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,924,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,116 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

