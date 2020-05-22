Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Victrex (VCT)

Victrex (LON: VCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/19/2020 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,320 ($30.52).

5/12/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2020 – Victrex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/24/2020 – Victrex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

4/8/2020 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,870 ($24.60) to GBX 1,740 ($22.89). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/6/2020 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Victrex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,993 ($26.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,984.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,223.09. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

Get Victrex plc alerts:

Victrex (LON:VCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victrex plc will post 13801.999716 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage bought 980 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.