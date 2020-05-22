Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS):

5/22/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

5/21/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of IOTS stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Adesto Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $372.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 194,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

