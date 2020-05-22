Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 22nd (A, ADSK, AQST, ASOMY, ATZAF, AVXL, CARA, CVA, EAT, EXXRF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 22nd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $17.90 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.10.

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $390.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $350.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $295.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $2.40 price target on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $206.00 price target on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.