ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 75,928 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $666,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,609 shares of company stock worth $8,317,292 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 346.12 and a beta of 1.87. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.53.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.