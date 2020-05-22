Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 1,650 Price Target at UBS Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,230 ($29.33) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Securities cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target (down from GBX 13 ($0.17)) on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,824.67 ($24.00).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,564.40 ($20.58) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,412.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,785.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.26) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($26,565.90). Insiders have bought a total of 3,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,311,956 over the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

