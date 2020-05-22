Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

ATEX opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $845.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.36. Anterix has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $2,919,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 322,587 shares of company stock valued at $15,869,319. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Anterix by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,770 shares in the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,174,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,277,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,976,000.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

