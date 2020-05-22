Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,978,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,584,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,371,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

