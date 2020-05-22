Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after buying an additional 1,531,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after buying an additional 229,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,237,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIV. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

AIV stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

