Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.04. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

