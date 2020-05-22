Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Valvoline worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of VVV opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.49. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

