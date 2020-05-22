Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,957 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 123,571 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,607,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

