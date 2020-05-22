Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in ITT by 1,851.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.