Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Universal Forest Products worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $42.59 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

