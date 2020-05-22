Aperio Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,677 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

