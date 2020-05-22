Aperio Group LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $38,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $1,126,006.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,181,790 shares of company stock worth $23,381,419. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,106.50 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. ValuEngine downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

