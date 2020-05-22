Aperio Group LLC Sells 16,761 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,761 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,991,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 257,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

