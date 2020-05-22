Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ APEX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. Apex Global Brands has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Get Apex Global Brands alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 670,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 12.63% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Global Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Global Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.