Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

