Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Sells $8,963,250.00 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 255,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $8,963,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $53.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APRE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

