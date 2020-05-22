Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 451,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,808 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AQMS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

