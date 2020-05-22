Arch Therapeutics’ (ARTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

ARTH opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Arch Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.38.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

