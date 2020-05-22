Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -839.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.