Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Director Frederick A. Henderson Purchases 33,200 Shares

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 33,200 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $374,496.00.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 811,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,346. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arconic by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Arconic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

