Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ashford by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ashford during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $6.14 on Friday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

