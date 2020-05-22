Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,656.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,847 shares of company stock valued at $720,423 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 159.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

