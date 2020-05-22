Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on G. UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.44 ($17.95).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

